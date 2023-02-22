Emma Deen Henry Page, daughter of the late George and Mattie Henry, was born on December 14, 1935. She transitioned in her home on Friday, February 17, 2023, surrounded by her family.
She attended the Sweet Home School. During that time, she met the love of her life, Girvis Page. They were united in holy matrimony on April 6, 1955. To this union, five children who loved and cherished her dearly were born.
She was a member of St. James Church of God in Christ in Willisville.
Emma was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be sorely missed by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mattie Henry; and 16 siblings, Johnnie Coffman, Mary Moore, Jessie M. Mixon, Anna Henry Smith, Suzie McKinney, Nellie Henry, Mollie McKinney, Rosie McKinney, Tommie L. Wallace, Rose Anna Watson, Alma Stringer; Edward Henry, Curtis Henry, Richard Henry, Bennie Henry and Jessie Mixon.
She leaves to cherish her memories her loving and devoted husband, Girvis Page; treasured children, Superintendent Donald (Evelyn) Page, Carloyn (James) Beasley, Charonda Page, Cynthia (Lamar) Haynie, and Othell (Kameka) Page; special granddaughter and caretaker, Veronica (Keith) Brown; sister, Mattie Westbrook of Milwaukee; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and friends who will miss her dearly.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 25 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of Life services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 26, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in Willisville, under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Superintendent Donald Page will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
