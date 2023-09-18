On September 14, 2023, the fearless, feisty spirit of Barbara Nell Ferguson, 83 years of age from McNeil, departed this earth to be with the Lord.
She was born to the late Bob and Annie Bell Jackson on August 27, 1940, in Garrison, TX. On September 5, 1959, at the tender age of 19, she married her late husband, Joe A. Ferguson. To this union that spanned over 60 years, three children were born. Barbara was an exemplary wife, mother, and friend. She built a home filled with good food, discipline, and an abundance of love. Barbara was an inspiration to all those who were blessed to know her. She will be dearly missed.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Ora Neil Jackson; two great- grandchildren, Gabriel Berry and Chaylen Mixon; and her husband, Joe.
Left to cherish memories of Barbara are her three children, Rebecca Berry (Joe), Ray Evelyn Mixon, and Jonathan Ferguson (Shaketha); sister, Nelsceine Todd; brother, Franklin Jackson (Sarah); 10 grandchildren, Roderick Berry, Jamekia Berry, Jason Berry, Reneshai Berry, Je’Len Berry, Torio (Jennifer) Mixon, Natasha Mixon, Ricardo Mixon, Ja’Kayla Ferguson, Ja’Korey Ferguson, and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews,other relatives, and friends.
Romans 14:18
For if we live, we live to the Lord, and if we die, we die to the Lord. So then whether we live or whether we die, we are the Lord’s.