James Murl Sims was born September 12, 1942 to the late Monroe Sims Sr. and Vera Sims in Magnolia.
He went to rest in the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
He was a 1963 graduate of Walker High School.
Monroe, as he was known to those who loved him, was a loving, kind, and friendly man. He loved greeting and helping people at the Stateline Store in Springhill, LA. Monroe never met a stranger.
He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Louise Sims of Magnolia and Jessie Wallace of TexARKana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, saints, and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Celebration of his life and legacy will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Taylor with burial to follow at St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.
Rev. Courtney Wilson will be the eulogist.
Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged but not required while attending visitation or the funeral service. However, wearing masks ensures safety for yourself and others.
