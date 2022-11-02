Frances Allison, 100, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home.
Frances was born on October 25, 1922 in Camden to the late Calvin A. and Cora Miranda Banes (Jones) Rayborn. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Waldo and formerly employed with Camark Pottery in Camden. Frances loved baking and cooking for family and friends and enjoyed deer hunting well into her 90’s.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur Clyde Allison; brothers, William (Bill) Rayborn, Frank Rayborn, Roy Rayborn, and Leo (Preacher) Rayborn; sisters, Ethel Rayborn Daniels, Katherleen Rayborn Kelley, Omelia Rayborn Ferguson, and Lucille Rayborn Allison.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Linda Allison of Waldo; son, Ricky (Vicki) Allison of Waldo; granddaughters, Victoria Allison of Waldo and BriAnne (Jody) Cessor of Carlisle; grandsons, Chris (Jessica) Hogan of Magnolia, Josh (Miranda) Hogan of Malvern, and Brent (Annelise) Hogan of Paris, TX; great-granddaughters, Laila Hogan of Magnolia, Mattison Hogan of Paris, and Harper Hogan of Magnolia; great-grandsons, Mason Hogan of Magnolia, Jaxon Long of Carlisle, Hudson Cessor of Carlisle, and Matthew Hogan of Magnolia.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, November 4 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Church of Christ in Waldo with H.L. Shirey officiating. Burial will follow at the Shiloh Cemetery in Lamartine under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Chris Hogan, Josh Hogan, Brent Hogan, Jody Cessor, Clyde Allison, Jonathan Clapp, J.R. Daniels and Phillip Allison. Honorary pallbearers will be Walter Daniels and Charles Ferguson.