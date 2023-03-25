Jeroline (Maloch) Cloud, 91, of Waldo passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023 at her home.
Jeroline was born on May 18, 1931 in Emerson. She was a faithful member of the Shiloh Baptist Church, where she was active in the Women’s Missionary Auxiliary, was a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the church choir.
Jeroline’s hobbies included entertaining family and friends in her home, gardening, camping, canning fruits and vegetables, quilting, crafts, sewing, embroidery, and cooking.
Jeroline was preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Faye (Polk) Maloch; and husband, Cloyd Cloud.
She is survived by her daughters, Laurie (Bo) Hicks of Magnolia, Kerry (Steve) Keith of Magnolia, and Jan (Wayne) Otwell of Huffman, TX; sister, Joyce (Don) Trimble of Houston; grandchildren, Hayden (Erin) Hicks of Magnolia, Katy (Dillon) Nix of Magnolia, Korey (Kim) Keith of Magnolia, Kyle (Mandi) Keith of Texarkana, Gina (John) Williams of Crosby, TX; great-grandchildren, Nick (Tori) Hillman of Atascocita, TX, Jacob Hillman of College Station, TX, Cayman Allen of Crosby, TX, Travis Williams of Conroe, TX, Kamdyn and Kollier Keith of Magnolia, and Reece Keith of Texarkana; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends; and special caregivers, Mashon Scott, Sherri Easter and Eria Broomfield.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Shiloh Baptist Church with Bro. Michael Clark officiating.
Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Memorial donations may be made to the Shiloh Baptist Church or to Shiloh Cemetery Association, 1650 Columbia Road 41, Waldo, AR 71770.