DeMaurice Foster, 81, of McNeil passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Wentworth Place Griffin House in Magnolia.
DeMaurice was born on February 1, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Fred and Inez (Yates) Dodson. She was a seamstress for Shanhouse and retired as a bookkeeper for Foster Dozier Service. She was a member of the McNeil United Methodist Church. She loved to fox hunt alongside her husband Winston, and enjoyed raising litters of puppies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Winston Foster; and sister, Marcille Womack.
DeMaurice is survived by her children, Tammi Driemeyer of McNeil and Randall Foster and wife Carol of Magnolia; grandchildren, Robin Davis and Jordan Driemeyer of McNeil, and Katelyn Foster, Ryan Foster and Reed Foster of Magnolia; great-grandchildren, Xylar Sams and Elijah Fuller; sister, Annette Mooney of Magnolia; brother, Joe Dodson and wife Beverly of Birmingham, AL; special friend, Pam Goodman of McNeil; and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 27 at Lewis Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Lewis Chapel with Dr. Eric Goble officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia.
Pallbearers will be Jordan Driemeyer, Reed Foster, Ryan Foster, Mike Rogers, David Lafferty, Doug Driemeyer and Mickey Jo Harrell.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or New Hope Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 252, McNeil, AR 71752.
