Mary R. Smith, 89, of Arkadelphia, formerly of Magnolia, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Baptist Heath Medical Center in Little Rock.
Mary was born February 28, 1932 in Hardin, MO. She worked for Peoples Bank, Farmers Bank and Ruth’s Dress Shop while living in Magnolia, and was a member of Central Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene Lee Smith and Lela Belle (Westmoreland) Smith; her husband, James Hoy Smith; two brothers, Reyburn Smith and Russell Smith; and two sisters, Margaret Munn and Elizabeth Jackson.
Mary is survived by her children, Debbie Bernard and husband Scriven, Robert A. “Tony” Dorman and wife Rebecca both of Arkadelphia, and Melanie Siegel and husband William of Conway; six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Central Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary with Bro. Steve Ford officiating. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Smith-Morgan Cemetery in Kingsland, all under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Inc.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union Street, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
