Nelson L. Wynn, 88, of Magnolia, formerly of Emerson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at The Springs of Magnolia.
Nelson was born on May 7, 1934 in Emerson. He retired after 38 years from Alumax. He was a member of the Jackson Street United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church for 43 years, and was presently a member of the First Baptist Church.
Nelson enjoyed traveling with his wife, Merle. They traveled throughout the United States seeing landmarks such as Yellowstone, Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, the Badlands, and many others. He also enjoyed, gardening, raising cows, and anything to do with farming.
He loved spending time with his grandsons, telling stories and making them laugh. He loved playing jokes on fellow co-workers and his family. He was very witty and enjoyed making people laugh.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Edgar and Hester Eunice (Nelson) Wynn; and brother Wilbert Wynn.
Nelson is survived by his wife of 64 years, Merle Wynn of Magnolia; two daughters, Kathy (Wayne) Riddick of Magnolia and Becky (James) Riddick of Red Oak, TX; three grandsons, Matthew Riddick of Magnolia, Trenton Riddick of Red Oak, and Preston Riddick of Forney, TX; two granddaughters, Alicia (Ike) Harcrow and Melissa (Buren) Mims of Camden; and a host of extended family and friends.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022 at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc., in Magnolia with a funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. David Moore officiating. Burial will be at the Frazier Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Riddick, Trenton Riddick, Preston Riddick, Kelly Perry, Andy Dees, Steve Riddick and James Riddick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org), Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org), Asbury United Methodist Church, 1300 East University, Magnolia, AR 71753, or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 456, Magnolia, AR 71754.