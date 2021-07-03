Jerry M. Ammons, 76, of Magnolia passed away on Friday July 2, 2021 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia.
He was born on August 31, 1944 in Waldo to the late Marvin and Maude (Birchfield) Ammons. He was a retired operator and shift team leader with Albemarle. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and working in his yard and shop. Jerry accepted Jesus and joined Buckner Baptist Church, and later attended Central Baptist Church.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda Ammons; a son, Michael Ammons; a brother, Gene Ammons; and brother-in-law, Russell David Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzi Ammons; a daughter, Karen and Bobby Weido; two grandchildren, Arlington Weido and Vin Weido, all of Magnolia; a sister, Bonnie Sims of DeKalb, TX; father and mother-in-law, Frank and Joyce Neinast; sister-in-law, Joni Lee, all of Magnolia; a bonus child, Chess Herndon of El Dorado; and host of extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Buckner Shiloh Cemetery in Lafayette County with Dr. Mike Seabaugh, Bro. Steve Ford and Dr. Matt Hubbard. Burial will follow under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home in Magnolia.
Memorials may be made to the Raise the Roof Fund at Central Baptist Church, 207 West Union, Magnolia, AR 71753.
CLICK HERE to sign the online guestbook or share a memory.