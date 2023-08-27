An El Dorado man died from injuries sustained Friday in a motorcycle accident on U.S. 167 North in El Dorado.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Terry Scott Sanders, 60, was driving a 2008 model Yamaha XVS north when he failed to negotiate a curve on the 19-mile exit ramp and went into a ditch. The motorcycle overturned and Sanders was ejected.
Sanders was taken to South Arkansas Regional Hospital in El Dorado and transferred to Baptist Medical Center, where he died.
The accident was reported at 12:30 p.m.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevoris T. Tatum investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; accident location; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports. ASP reports omit names of passengers or drivers who are not injured, even in instances when uninjured drivers may appear to be at fault. The reports also omit names of juveniles who were injured or killed, although we report those names when obtained through other sources.