Canfor Corporation is curtailing 115 million board feet of production capacity at its Canadian sawmills during the third quarter of 2021.
The company said Tuesday the action is due to the significant supply chain challenges and transportation backlog in Western Canada as a result of the extreme wildfire conditions.
“The wildfires burning in Western Canada are significantly impacting the supply chain and our ability to transport product to market. As a result, we are implementing short-term production curtailments at our Canadian sawmills beginning July 26. We are developing site specific plans to minimize the impacts to our employees and contractors,” said Stephen Mackie, executive vice president, North American Operations, Canfor.
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-based Canfor Corporation operates a sawmill in Urbana (Union County) and recently announced plans to build a $160 million sawmill near DeRidder, LA. They are not affected by the curtailment.