Gray's Army Foundation will host a meeting to discuss the AED PAD program at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the Union County Courthouse.
The foundation works to educate parents, coaches, teachers and students on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest and the steps to take in the event of a cardiac emergency.
Mike Laws, paramedic and former El Dorado Firefighter, will be the local contact for the foundation.
The foundation is named in memory of Grayson “Gray” Lane Temple of Denham Springs, LA. He was born April 20, 2005, the first son born to Dale and Michelle Temple. According to the foundation’s website, Grayson was born at 37 weeks and spent the first eight days of his life in NICU. He had respiratory issues in his first year of life.
As he grew up, he became active in sports including basketball, baseball and football. He stood 6 feet, 2 inches and was 230 pounds. Grayson never complained of feeling bad and was rarely sick. Six weeks prior to going into cardiac arrest, he was having symptoms that he had not shared with his parents. He had told his friends and the school nurse, but no one recognized the symptoms he was having as possible signs of a heart issue.
A week prior to his death, his mom noticed he was unusually tired and sleeping more than normal. Grayson had stayed home from school with what he called a stomach bug. After a couple of days home from school, his mom checked his blood pressure with an automated cuff and noted his pulse was too fast. She obtained her stethoscope and listened to his heart and found an arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat). The next day an appointment was made with a pediatric cardiologist.
Four days went by before Grayson would been seen and ended up being directly admitted to PICU with atrial flutter. The medical team attempted cardioversion and oral anti-arrhythmias unsuccessfully. The third day, they made the decision to attempt the cardioversion again but before the procedure could be performed Grayson went into cardiac arrest. Their attempts to revive him were unsuccessful. He passed away on December 8, 2021 at the age of 16.
Genetic testing revealed that Grayson had a genetic predisposition to a cardiac arrhythmia such as Long QT syndrome. His cause of death was listed as myocarditis, which is the third-leading cause of death in student athletes.
Grayson’s parents have made it their purpose to educate their community about sudden cardiac arrest.
