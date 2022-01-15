The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado invites students in grades 2-8, to audition for the upcoming Youth Community Theatre 2022 Production of “The Enchanted Bookshop,” by Todd Wallinger.
This year’s production is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of El Dorado.
Performance dates for “The Enchanted Bookshop” will be April 8-9.
Director Hannah Davis will host auditions from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, January 18.
Callbacks will be held on Thursday, January 20, along with new faces who can’t attend auditions on the 18th. Students will be asked to read a scene with others, and asked to move through basic stage exercises, so comfortable clothes are recommended. No advance preparation is necessary.
There are roles for 23 young actors in this production, with a few primary characters and several book characters. Some actors may get the opportunity to play two roles. Rehearsals will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and not all characters will be required to attend every rehearsal. First rehearsal is scheduled for January 25 at 4:30 p.m., with a parent meeting to follow at 6 p.m.
The show follows Margie, a scatterbrained bookshop owner, and the magical books in her shop. During the day, A Likely Story looks like any other bookshop, but at night the characters inside the books come alive. Dorothy, Robin Hood, Heidi, Tom Sawyer, Pollyanna and Sherlock Holmes want to help save the struggling store, but they’re not allowed to be seen by human eyes. After a band of diamond smugglers use the bookshop as a drop-off point to hide a stolen necklace, the characters must team up to find a way to defeat the bad guys -- even if it means risking their very existence.
Among Davis’ past credits are SAAC's "Annie KIDS"; the character Rhonda and the hair, wig and makeup designer for SAAC's "Singin' In The Rain"; Grempkin in SAAC's "Peter and the Starcatcher"; Madame Spanella in SAAC's "Breakfast at Tiffany's"; and director of SAAC's "Disney's Aristocats KIDS".
She has a bachelor's degree in theatre from Louisiana Tech University. When not at SAAC she can be found teaching eighth grade English at Barton Junior High.
Cassie Hickman returns as the assistant director for this production. Hickman is a homeschool mom of two, as well as a homemaker. She has been the music director for countless productions on the SAAC stage, as well as teaching music and drama classes for preschoolers.
CLICK HERE for more information about the play.