Dolphin Debit, an ATM management company, has announced the completion of a project that involved replacing or converting 450 ATMs at hundreds of locations around the U.S. for El Dorado-based Murphy USA convenience stores.
The project’s ATMs, in addition to hundreds of others that Dolphin Debit previously managed at other Murphy USA locations, are all now available to banks and credit unions that want to expand their footprints, better serve their customers and members, and gain high visibility at heavily trafficked retail sites.
The project was initiated after Dolphin Debit won a multi-year sole vendor contract with Murphy USA to replace or convert interior and exterior ATMs at sites that a previous vendor had managed under a prior dual-vendor arrangement
“When we first started working with this client 16 years ago, we were one of five ATM vendors partnering with them,” said Gary Walston, CEO and Founder of Dolphin Debit. “Over the years we grew and expanded our footprint, until they decided to consolidate all of their ATMs with us. That is a tribute to our long-term success with them.”
“This was a significant project, in which we essentially added 450 new units to the Dolphin portfolio,” Walston said. “We accomplished the project in record time and it is game changing in terms of what we can offer financial institutions of every size.”
These are premier ATM sites that Dolphin Debit can offer to banks and credit unions that don’t yet have an ATM, said Paul Gandolfi, Vice President and Branded Sales Director for Dolphin Debit. He leads the branding efforts with financial institution clients to stake out those available ATMs and brand them as their own.
“These are high-traffic retail sites that offer banks and credit unions the opportunity to expand their reach, improve service to existing customers and members, and attract new customers and members because of the high visibility these locations offer,” Gandolfi said.