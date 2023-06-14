Entergy Arkansas recently awarded Polyethylene Containers, Inc., of El Dorado with $969,505.71 in incentives as part of its Large Commercial & Industrial Program through Entergy Solutions.
The program provides technical and financial support to help customers identify and implement projects that reduce energy use. The Large Commercial & Industrial Program is offered to commercial or industrial customers with a valid Entergy Arkansas account and at least 100kW in cumulative peak demand for any given billing period over the past 12 months.
“We’ve worked extensively with Entergy Arkansas for the past five years identifying and executing improvement and replacement projects,” said Walter Tyson, Polyethylene Containers, Inc., chairman and CEO. “Thanks to Energy Arkansas’s support, both technical and financial, we were able to complete twelve projects at our El Dorado facilities. Not only did these projects result in energy savings, but they also increased productivity and reliability at our facilities.”
The energy efficiency projects recently completed at Polyethylene Containers, Inc. included retrofitting lighting, fixing compressed air leaks, and replacing a process chiller and multiple injection molding machines.
As a result of these energy efficiency upgrades, Polyethylene Containers, Inc. is expected to save approximately 10 million kWh annually, which is the equivalent to eliminating the carbon dioxide emissions from 797,437 gallons of gasoline. However, there is more work to be done. Polyethylene Containers, Inc. expects to implement two additional energy efficiency projects that will result in approximately 4-6 million kWh annual energy savings.
Polyethylene Containers, Inc., makes pails, drums, feeders and other rigid containers to virtually every type of industry.