The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program is providing a training workshop for those in the process of submitting National Register of Historic Places nominations. The workshop will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, October 8, at South Arkansas Community College Library Auditorium, 300 Summit Ave., El Dorado.
Seating for the workshop is limited. To register, contact National Register Survey Historian Ralph Wilcox at ralph.wilcox@arkansas.gov or 501-324-9150.
Participants will receive information on the National Register of Historic Places as well as instructions on how to prepare a nomination.
Attendees are encouraged to mask and social distance due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas.
AHPP is the agency of Arkansas Heritage responsible for identifying, evaluating, registering and preserving the state’s cultural resources.