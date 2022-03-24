Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado has named David R. Fox as chief executive officer, effective April 11.
Fox has more than 25 years of clinical and hospital and health systems operations experience, most recently serving as chief operations officer (COO) for Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
He has led service line development initiatives, recruited physicians to grow services locally, supported efforts to drive quality of care enhancements and developed strategic affiliations with other healthcare providers to further access and care.
Before joining Baxter Regional Medical Center, Fox held leadership positions with CHI St. Vincent in Little Rock as President of St. Vincent North and later as market vice president of network development. He began his career as a nuclear medicine technologist and has served in clinical and management roles with increasing responsibility for hospitals in Texas, Oklahoma and Baptist Health in Little Rock.
“David’s diverse clinical and operations experience and commitment to delivering high-quality care will be an asset to the hospital,” said Rob Robinson, Chair, MCSA Board of Trustees. “His background in strategic alliances and partnerships will be beneficial as MCSA partners with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) on a regional campus and residency program in El Dorado and continues its collaborations with Arkansas Heart, Arkansas Children’s Hospital, Arkansas Urology to deepen the services available locally.”
Fox grew up in Jacksonville. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Arkansas in Conway and a master of business administration from Oklahoma City University in Tulsa. Fox is a Fellow of both the American College of Healthcare Executives and American Healthcare Radiology Administrators. He has been an active member of several community and civic organizations and looks forward to becoming involved in the El Dorado community.