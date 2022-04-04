Murphy USA has announced the 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout dates and the newly named Epson partnership with The LPGA Tour.
This partnership makes the Epson Tour one of “the most established women’s qualifying tours in the world as the one “Road to the LPGA”, according to LPGA Communications.
The Murphy USA Shootout has also announced a purse increase. The tournament now has the third-largest purse on the Epson Tour. Competitors will vie for a $225,000 total purse, an increase of $50,000 from 2021.
The 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout, presented by PepsiCo, will be held September 18 through 25 at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado. This will mark the seventh year that Murphy USA and the El Dorado community will host this 54-hole stroke play format event that welcomes a player field comprised of the top-aspiring female professional golfers from around the world.
Several past winners of the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout are now competing in the LPGA, including Madelene Sagstrom, Hannah Green, Cydney Clanton, and Jackie Stoelting.
The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tour of the LPGA Tour and enters its 42nd year of competition in 2022.