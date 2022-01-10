Tyrese Deshun Key, 18, is sought by El Dorado police in connection with a shooting on Sunday night at the Hillsboro Townhouse Apartments.
Police say that Key is wanted for attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and enhanced penalty for committing a felony with a firearm,
Key is considered armed and dangerous.
People who know of Key’s whereabouts or movements may call Detective Gerid Ardwin at the El Dorado Police Criminal Investigation Division, 870-881-4810 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 870-863-INFO.