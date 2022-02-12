The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District completed this week fortifying the poiree needle system with I-beams at Thatcher Lock and Dam.
The work followed the successful removal of a leaking hinged crest gate.
The Vicksburg District has begun raising pool levels at the Camden gauge and will reach the normal level of 77 feet next week. The district will maintain that level until a replacement hinged crest gate arrives.
A leak in the gate's seal required the district to allow pool elevation to drop to 72 feet in December 2021, and a poiree needle system was put in place as a temporary barrier. In the interim, thick steel I-beams will support the poiree dam and safeguard against logs or other large obstructions.
The district worked with the City of Camden and other partners to determine that water around Thatcher Lock and Dam is safe for consumption.
The Vicksburg District remains vigilant in communicating the repair process to partners and stakeholders. The district continues to regularly collaborate with the Ouachita River Valley Association (ORVA), City of Camden, Arkansas, and Union County Water Conservation Board, as well as the Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas Natural Resource Commission.
The public is encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area.
