A “Silver Alert” has been issued for an El Dorado man who has been missing since Thursday, November 11.
Floyd Dale McCathern, 65, was last seen at 904 E. Spring in El Dorado wearing a blue jean shirt, khaki pants and a black baseball hat.
He is a black male. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 156 pounds. His hair is black and his eyes are brown.
People with information about McCathern’s location may call the El Dorado Police Department at 870-863-4141.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.