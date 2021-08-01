Noalmark Broadcasting Corporation has appointed an operations manager for its radio stations in Magnolia and El Dorado.
J.J. Cook will assume the position on August 1 at Noalmark’s main studio location at 2525 North West Ave. in El Dorado.
Cook comes to Noalmark from iHeart Media in Cedar Rapids, IA, where he was senior vice president of programming for the past 18 years. He oversaw the programming of 84 stations in 18 markets during part of his tenure. Additionally, he has worked for a number of different organizations in various parts of the country over his 30+ year career in the broadcasting industry.
Cook studied communications and marketing at the University of North Dakota and Cal State-Sonoma.
Cook and his family are active community leaders and support numerous non-profit and municipal organizations wherever they are located.
The president of Noalmark Broadcasting Corporation, Trey Nolan said he was excited to have Cook as an integral part of Noalmark’s operations in South Arkansas.
“Finding an experienced broadcasting professional with a strong work ethic and an inherent understanding of our commitment to our communities was a priority for us. J.J. is the right choice to help us obtain the next level of entertaining programming for our listeners and effective advertising solutions for our clients.”
“After working for big broadcast companies for the last 23 years of my careeer, watching centralized resourcing and apathetic programming directives turn many stations in to automated, lifeless machines, I am looking forward to getting back to leading real, locally-focused radio,” Cook said.
“Noalmark has demonstrated they are dedicated to serving the vibrant communities they are in. Thank you to the Noalmark executive team for the opportunity to further the success of Noalmark Broadcasting and to make a real difference in their communities.”
Noalmark Broadcasting owns and operates radio stations in South Arkansas and New Mexico.
Noalmark operates KVMA-AM and KVMZ-FM in Magnolia. Its El Dorado stations are KIXB, KAGL, KELD AM-FM, KLBQ-FM, KDMS and KMLK.
