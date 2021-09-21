Nominations for the 2021 Spirit of South Arkansas Small Business Awards are now open. Voting closes on Friday.
Information on the Award Ceremony will be announced soon.
This event is organized by the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, South Arkansas Community College and Arkansas Women's Business Center.
Nomination categories include:
Small Business of the Year
Best Woman-owned Business
Best Veteran-owned Business
Best Minority-owned Business
Best Family-owned Business
Customer-focused Business
Community-Focused Business
Young Entrepreneur
Delicious Dishes
Decade Award