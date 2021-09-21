El Dorado

Nominations for the 2021 Spirit of South Arkansas Small Business Awards are now open. Voting closes on Friday.

Information on the Award Ceremony will be announced soon.

This event is organized by the El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce, South Arkansas Community College and Arkansas Women's Business Center.

Nomination categories include:

Small Business of the Year

Best Woman-owned Business

Best Veteran-owned Business

Best Minority-owned Business

Best Family-owned Business

Customer-focused Business

Community-Focused Business

Young Entrepreneur

Delicious Dishes

Decade Award

CLICK HERE to vote.

 

