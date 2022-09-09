Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced that Mark Hobbs will join Delek in the upcoming weeks to fill the role of executive vice president, Corporate Development.
In his new role, Hobbs will work closely with Delek's management team to lead the Company's corporate development functions. He will contribute to the Company's efforts of bringing the "sum of the parts" valuation to fruition, along with identifying growth opportunities in both current and new markets.
Delek operates a refinery in El Dorado and has an extensive petroleum collection system in Union and Columbia counties.
Hobbs is an investment banker with over 28 years of energy industry experience, leading and participating in strategic advisory engagements across the downstream sector. He brings deep sector knowledge with expertise in downstream, midstream, oilfield services and renewables.
“Mark is a dynamic and proven strategic leader who is uniquely qualified for this role. He brings a valuable combination of skills and experience to our team with proven financial expertise and extensive knowledge of our industry," Delek US President and CEO Avigal Soreq said. "I look forward to partnering with Mark to accelerate the Company's growth strategy. He will be instrumental in helping us unlock the "sum of the parts" value of Delek's existing business while identifying growth opportunities to enhance the Company's scale and diversified revenue streams, including the alternative energy markets."
Hobbs joins Delek US from Citigroup, where he spent the past 11-years as a managing director, leading coverage efforts across the global downstream sector, including renewable fuels. He has worked closely with international oil companies, national oil companies and independent refiners advising on both strategic and capital raising transactions. Prior to Citigroup, Mr. Hobbs worked for other global financial institutions in leadership roles in both Houston and London. He holds a master of business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
"I am excited to join the Delek team," said Hobbs. "The company has tremendous momentum and is well-positioned for substantial growth with excellent opportunities in front of it. I look forward to working with the team to activate strategies that will enable Delek to grow in the future."