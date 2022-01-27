The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) has received a $1.5 million pledge from the SHARE Foundation as a commitment to establish a UAMS family medicine residency program in El Dorado.
The gift will have a far-reaching impact not only for residents of El Dorado but also for patients in south Arkansas and across the state.
“This generous gift represents a significant investment in the future of health care for El Dorado and the surrounding area,” said Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA, UAMS chancellor and CEO of UAMS Health. “We are extremely grateful to the SHARE Foundation for this gift, which will benefit countless patients of our future family medicine resident physicians.”
SHARE Foundation’s mission is to identify, develop and foster programs and services that further the health and well-being of the people of El Dorado. They achieve this mission through eight unique programs: Chaplaincy Services, eXtreme Youth Programs, VIP Grants, HealthWorks Fitness Center, Interfaith Clinic, Life Touch Hospice, Palliative Care of South Arkansas and Scholarships.
“SHARE Foundation is excited to partner with UAMS,” said Steve Cousins, chair of the foundation’s board of directors. “The investment was made to bring doctors and their families here for medical training, economically provide more jobs for our area and ultimately help produce physicians who will live and practice in El Dorado. We believe this is the first step in helping UAMS make a long-term presence in our community, so we can continue to grow medical services and programs in Union County.”
“SHARE Foundation has a responsibility to promote health in Union County,” said Brian Jones, D.H.Sc., the foundation’s president. “It’s our mission. That’s why we believe access to quality health care is extremely important for our community to thrive. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to what is to come.”
The El Dorado campus represents a joint effort by UAMS and the Medical Center of South Arkansas to increase medical access throughout south Arkansas by training primary care physicians in Union County.
The El Dorado campus will be UAMS’ ninth regional campus. The majority of family practice physicians in rural areas of the state are trained at one of UAMS’ regional campuses. Creating a regional campus in El Dorado will provide an influx of physicians and health care professionals in Union County and south Arkansas to create a sustainable educational and training pipeline and make it easier to maintain consistent levels of care, said Richard Turnage, M.D., vice chancellor for Regional Campuses.
“We know that many physicians choose to practice where they received their residency training, which is one reason UAMS is so committed to our Regional Campuses and our rural residency programs,” said Turnage. “These programs make a real difference in improving health care access throughout the state.”
UAMS also has regional campuses in Magnolia, Batesville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Helena-West Helena, Jonesboro, Pine Bluff and Texarkana.