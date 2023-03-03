Delek US Holdings, Inc., has announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
The company operates a refinery in El Dorado and a pipeline system in South Arkansas oilfields.
Key points for the quarter:
-- Net loss of $118.7 million for fourth quarter or $1.73 per share
A-- djusted net income of $60.8 million or $0.88 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million
-- Returned $104.1 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
-- Refining impacted by unplanned downtime
-- Record contributions from Logistics business
-- Initiated sum of the parts valuation unlock initiative
-- Launched cost reduction and process improvement efforts Full-Year 2022
-- Delivered $257.1 million of net income and $1,185.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA
-- Returned $236.4 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, $172.4 million in the second half of 2022
-- Capital spending of $343.1 million, with $152.4 million for growth and $190.7 million for sustaining/regulatory
-- Achieved crude utilization rate of 93 percent in Refining
-- Grew Logistics business through Delek Permian Gathering and acquisition of 3 Bear
“(The year) 2022 was a record year for Delek US. Market conditions were strong for refining and midstream, and we were well positioned to capture opportunities throughout the year," said Avigal Soreq, president and chief executive officer of Delek US.
"Refining's crude utilization rate was 93 percent for 2022. This includes unplanned downtime at the Big Spring Refinery during the fourth quarter of 2022. Our Logistics segment ran extremely well all year, its record EBITDA reflects this, as well as the successful integration of the 3 Bear assets."
"During 2022, we returned to shareholder friendly pre-pandemic practices. We returned $236 million through share repurchases and dividends for the year. To improve our cost structure, we launched a cost reduction and process improvement effort. We expect $30 million to $40 million of lower costs in 2023, and $90 million to $100 million on an annual run rate basis once complete. And finally, we are focused on our sum of the parts strategic initiative. Currently, we are evaluating various options and opportunities around logistics and retail, we look forward to unlocking value for our stakeholders," Soreq said.