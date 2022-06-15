The El Dorado Parkinson's and Caregiver Support Group will meet at 2 p.m. Thursday in the 2nd floor Conference Room at Simmons First Bank, 100 W. Grove.
The group welcomes you to attend whether you have Parkinson's, are caring for someone with the condition, or are interested in learning more about it.
Parkinson's disease starts working on an individual sometimes 5 or 10 years before a diagnosis is made.
Parkinson's disease is a loss of dopamine producing cells in the substantia nigra. Everyone loses dopamine producing cells, but in Parkinson's disease, they are lost at an accelerated rate and symptoms don't show up until 60-80% of the cells are lost. Although that percentage varies with individuals, the catch is: you don't know when you reach that point; it's not until you notice one of the hallmarks of PD: a little tremor or muscle stiffness, tiny handwriting, a shuffling gait, or loss of smell.
For more information, call Nancy Bailey with the Area Agency on Aging at 870-626-3089, or email, nbailey@aaaswa.net.