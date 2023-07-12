Meetings with authors, speakers, panel discussions and more are part of the 6th Annual South Arkansas Literary Festival on Saturday at the Mahony Family Library at South Arkansas College in El Dorado.
Thriller writer Glenn Meade, novelist Rebecca Forster, and keynote speaker Rex Nelson will participate.
Saturday’s schedule:
9 a.m. – Glenn Meade
10 a.m. – Truth Publishing Panel
11 a.m. – Nicholas Lynn
Noon – Lunch break with the Taco Sheltz Food Truck
12:30 p.m. – Rebecca Forster
1:30 p.m. – Philip C. Chackelford
2:30 p.m. – Rex Nelson