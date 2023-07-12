Meade

Author Glenn Meade.

Meetings with authors, speakers, panel discussions and more are part of the 6th Annual South Arkansas Literary Festival on Saturday at the Mahony Family Library at South Arkansas College in El Dorado.

Thriller writer Glenn Meade, novelist Rebecca Forster, and keynote speaker Rex Nelson will participate.

Saturday’s schedule:

9 a.m. – Glenn Meade

10 a.m. – Truth Publishing Panel

11 a.m. – Nicholas Lynn

Noon – Lunch break with the Taco Sheltz Food Truck

12:30 p.m. – Rebecca Forster

1:30 p.m. – Philip C. Chackelford

2:30 p.m. – Rex Nelson

