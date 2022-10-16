The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado will host a special ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of expansions to the historic Fifth Street Building.
The South Arkansas Arts Center launched a capital campaign earlier this year in June with $300,000 gifts from both the Murphy Family Foundation and Murphy USA Charitable Foundation -- $600,000 in total – to help kickstart the campaign. The expansion helps the South Arkansas Arts Center meet the changing needs of the community, including addressing ADA accessibility, building safety, and creating more room for learning. The construction project will be accessibility-focused, including a parking lot entrance, elevator, expanded restrooms, commercial kitchen facility, and additional classroom space for educational programs.
The groundbreaking is planned for 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 at the Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth Street. The event is open to the public and SAAC members are encouraged to attend.