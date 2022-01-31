A Felsenthal man died Sunday afternoon from injuries after his motorcycle struck a dog.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Michael Simmons, 45, was driving a 2016 Harley-Davidson south on Arkansas 275 in Strong about 3:15 p.m.
The dog entered into Simmons’ lane of travel. Simmons struck the dog in the northbound lane. Simmons was thrown from the motorcycle.
Simmons was taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he died.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Trevoris T. Tatum investigated the wreck.