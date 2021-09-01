LSB Industries, Inc., which operates El Dorado Chemical, had declared the previously approved conditional and contingent special dividend to be payable October 8 to holders of record of common stock on September 24.
Dividends will be effected in the form of a stock dividend of 0.3 shares of the company’s common stock, par value 10 cents, for each outstanding share of common stock.
Payment of the dividend is conditioned upon the consummation of the closing under the previously announced exchange agreement with LSB Funding LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC, to exchange the shares of LSB Series E-1 and Series F-1 Redeemable Preferred Stock held by Eldridge for shares of LSB common stock.