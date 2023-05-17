Ideal Option, a company that provides outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is welcoming new patients in El Dorado.
The clinic at 625 E. Main St., will provide primarily buprenorphine-based medication-assisted treatment with an onsite addiction medicine specialist.
While opioid prescribing and heroin use is on the decline, overdose deaths continue to increase in Arkansas, largely due to the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply.
According to the Arkansas Take Back Opioid Dashboard, overdose deaths in Union County increased by 50% and narcotic arrests increased by 39% from 2020 to 2021.
Fentanyl is regularly mixed with other illicit drugs to make them more addictive, often without the user knowing. Polysubstance use disorder is therefore now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. According to their Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Arkansas, in 2022, over half of all Ideal Option patients tested positive for more than one substance at enrollment, and 24% tested positive for three or more substances.
The new clinic in El Dorado is Ideal Option’s 10th location in Arkansas.
Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone for 11 years.
“We continue to see a concerning rise in fentanyl use across Arkansas, creating an urgent demand for specialized treatment," said Aaron Bunch, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "I am excited to get to work in the great community of El Dorado to tackle this worsening crisis.”
The new Ideal Option clinic in El Dorado is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.
Patients can make an appointment by calling 1-877-522-1275.