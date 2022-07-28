Jackie R. Canfield, 64, of Huttig died Thursday in a one-vehicle wreck.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, the time of the wreck in the 2000 block of Olin Avenue in Huttig hasn’t been determined.
Canfield was driving a 1990 model Mercury west on the road. It ran off the north side of the road and traveled about 380 feet before coming to a rest. The victim died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Deputy William Morgan investigated the wreck for the Union County Sheriff’s Office.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes, but does not always, corrects these errors in updated reports.