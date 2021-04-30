An El Dorado driver was killed Thursday morning when the Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck from behind on U.S. 167 in El Dorado.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Charles D. Adams, 69, was driving the 2005 Jeep south on the highway about 11:51 a.m. when the vehicle was hit in the rear by a 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by Melvin A. Sampson, 39, of Alexandria, LA.
Adams’ vehicle left the roadway to the right and came to a rest. Adams was killed.
The Sampson vehicle came to a stop in the roadway. Sampson and two passengers, Selvin Sampson, 39, and Christon D. Sampson, 29, were injured and taken to the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado.
The weather was clear and the road was wet.
Senior Cpl. Richard Warren investigated the collision.