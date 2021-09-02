Union County authorities are trying to check on the welfare of a missing man.
Hunter Allen, 27, has not been seen since Wednesday. Allen was last seen in the Wild Wood neighborhood on the north side of El Dorado.
The search for Allen is not part of a criminal investigation, but simply to check on the man’s condition.
Anyone with knowledge of Allen’s location may contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 870-864-1970.
Allen is a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs about 160 pounds and is 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He has tattoos on both arms.