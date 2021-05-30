Family members and law enforcement are attempting to locate an El Dorado woman who was last seen on Wednesday.
Stephanie Deeanna Moon, 52, may be driving a white-colored 2013 Toyota Tacoma with Arkansas license plate number 466SRL.
Family members last spoke with Moon on Tuesday night. She indicated that she planned to visit a Veterans Administration facility in Monroe, LA, or in Little Rock, but there was no information indicating that she had visited either.
Anyone with information about Moon’s whereabouts may contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 870-864-1990.