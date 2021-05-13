The South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado plans to provide a full summer schedule of arts-focused day camps.
This summer's camp schedule has been expanded to include 9 full weeks of programming, with a new camp offering each week. From art, theatre, dance and science, to rock & roll, there's something exciting all summer long.
The summer will be off and running with June's classes, which will include art, rock & roll, and acting.
July will be filled with excitement from "Art Meets Science,” "The Little Mermaid Ballet,” musical theater choreography, and "The Great Artists.”
The summer ends with "Mini Artists/Maximum Fun" and "Movie Making.”
"Mommy and Me" is a new weekly class in art and music, designed for parents and babies to participate in together.
Call the SAAC office at 870-862-5474 to enroll. CLICK HERE to enroll online.
Class sizes are limited, and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Scholarships applications are also available on the website.