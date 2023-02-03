El Dorado School District School Board and faculty members gathered to celebrate and “Flip the Switch” on the district’s newly constructed 1.75 MW-AC solar array.
The project will offset 88% of the district’s energy usage and expenses, saving ESD over $128,000 annually in energy costs.
ESD entered into a Solar Services Agreement (SSA) with Entegrity, an energy efficiency and solar company headquartered in Little Rock. With an SSA, the district creates savings by purchasing renewable energy from Entegrity at a fixed price lower than their current electricity rate.
Jim Tucker, superintendent of the district, said, “We are extremely excited to see this project come to life. Thanks to the School Board’s support, this project will bring our schools significant cost savings over its lifetime and allow us to divert funds to support our students and their learning environment.”
The solar energy produced by the new array will also make an environmental impact with carbon reductions equivalent to saving 310,602 gallons of gasoline or powering 348 homes for a year. ESD students will gain firsthand experience with the rapidly growing renewable energy industry, learning how solar energy positively impacts their everyday lives.