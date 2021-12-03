The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District continues to monitor river levels near Thatcher Lock and Dam in Union County following the successful installation of a poiree needle system on November 28.
A leak in the hinged crest gate required the district to draw the pool elevation down to 72 feet on November 26. Inspections of the hinged crest gate are ongoing and will allow the district to determine a permanent fix.
The district worked with the City of Camden and other partners to determine that water around Thatcher Lock and Dam is safe for consumption. No impact to the water supply is expected.
The Vicksburg District remains vigilant in communicating the repair process to partners and stakeholders. The district continues to regularly collaborate with the Ouachita River Valley Association (ORVA), City of Camden, and Union County Water Conservation Board, as well as the Arkansas Game and Fish and Arkansas Natural Resource Commission.
The public is encouraged to contact local authorities and management officials for updates about conditions in their area and should be cautious while boating upstream of the structure as underwater debris (such as trees, pipes, stumps) could become exposed as the pool level falls and become a boating hazard.
