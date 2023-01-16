The paintings of Winslow Homer, whom many regard as the foremost American painter of the 19th century, will be the focus of artist and educator Gay Bechtelheimer’s January art lecture at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado.
Bechtelheimer will delve into Homer’s art, life, and influence in her unique and entertaining lecture series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Homer began his career first as a commercial illustrator, and then as an artist-correspondent for “Harper’s Weekly” during the Civil War. As a mature artist, he worked prolifically in both oils and watercolor, chronicling the relationship of humans and nature through scenes of idyllic home life, the sea, and wilderness.
“With his resolute independence and spirit of originality, Homer is considered one of the most important painters of the nineteenth century,” said Bechtelheimer. “His work figured importantly in developing an American artistic sensibility that was a source of influence for those of his own time and into the 20th century, particularly among artists who did not pursue European inspired trends and sought a distinctly American vision for their work.”
Pre-lecture champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served in the Lobby Gallery, followed by Bechtelheimer’s lecture in the theatre. Afterwards, guests are invited to join Bechtelheimer in the Price Gallery for a special presentation.
The event is free of charge and is presented with open seating. Reservations are encouraged; call 870-862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.