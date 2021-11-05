Catherine Dopson of El Dorado claimed a $410,000 lottery prize Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center.
She purchased the winning $1 Natural State Jackpot (NSJ) ticket at Little’s Grocery, located at 2702 Haynesville Highway in El Dorado, for the October 28 drawing.
The winning numbers for that night’s drawing were 4, 18, 20, 23, and 27. Dopson regularly plays the dates of her wedding anniversary, her birthday, and children’s birthdays.
Dopson was at Little’s Grocery last Saturday and noticed someone had won the jackpot. She didn’t realize she was the winner until she visited the store Monday morning to grab a few items and check her ticket.
“I can’t believe this,” was Dopson’s first thought when she realized she had a winning ticket. “I was in total shock! I almost didn’t buy a ticket for that night’s drawing, but my gut and the Lord told me to go ahead and get one, and it paid off,” she told lottery officials.
Dopson first told her husband about her win. She is a retired licensed practical nurse and tattoo artist. She plans to pay bills, help her family, and donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with her winnings.
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products.
Little’s Grocery will receive $4,100 in commission for selling the winning ticket.
“We are ecstatic that our NSJ winner has claimed her prize, and we thank Little’s Grocery for being our retail partner,” said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director.
“With the help of our retailers across the state, we have funded more than 650,000 college scholarships totaling more than one billion dollars.”
The NSJ, which is exclusive to Arkansas, draws at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The jackpot for tonight’s drawing is $80,000. NSJ starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. After that, it grows by $10,000 every drawing until it’s won.