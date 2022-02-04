Murphy USA Inc. of El Dorado has announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Highlights:
Net income was $108.8 million, or $4.23 per diluted share, in Q4 2021 compared to net income of $61.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in Q4 2020. For the year 2021, net income was $396.9 million, or $14.92 per diluted share, compared to 2020 net income of $386.1 million, or $13.08 per diluted share.
Total fuel contribution (retail fuel margin plus product supply and wholesale ("PS&W") results including RINs) for Q4 2021 was 27.5 cpg, compared to 19.8 cpg in Q4 2020. For the year, total fuel contribution was 26.3 cpg, compared to 25.2 in 2020.
Total retail gallons increased 10.5% to 1.1 billion gallons in Q4 2021 compared to Q4 2020, while volumes on a same store sales ("SSS") basis increased 1.4%. For the year, total retail gallons increased 11.6% to 4.4 billion gallons and increased 3.0% on an SSS basis.
Merchandise contribution dollars increased 57.2% to $181.4 million compared to the prior-year quarter. Average unit margins were 19.6% in the current quarter compared to 15.5% in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, merchandise contribution dollars increased 52.7% to $701.6 million on average unit margins of 19.1% in 2021. Increases in both contribution dollars and unit margins were primarily attributable to the QuickChek acquisition in 2021.
Food and beverage contribution margin increased significantly to 15.2% of total merchandise contribution dollars in Q4 2021 compared to 0.8% in Q4 2020, and for the year was 14.3% compared to 0.8% in 2020, primarily due to the acquisition of QuickChek.
During Q4 2021, the company opened 10 new Murphy Express stores and 2 QuickChek stores, reopened 9 raze-and-rebuilds, and closed 2 QuickChek stores. The year-end store count was 1,679. There are 13 new Murphy Express sites, 1 new QuickChek site, and 3 raze-and-rebuild Murphy USA sites currently under construction in addition to the 2 stores already placed in service in January.
The company repurchased approximately 0.7 million common shares during Q4 2021 for $123.5 million at an average price of $176.62 per share. For the year 2021, the company repurchased 2.4 million shares for $355.0 million at an average of $148.00 per share. In December 2021, the Company announced an additional authorization to repurchase shares of up to $1 billion in value by December 31, 2026 once the current program is complete.
The company paid a quarterly cash dividend in December 2021 of $0.29 per common share, $1.16 on an annualized basis, for a total of approximately $7.4 million.
“We are proud to report a second consecutive year of record EBITDA and earnings, as our advantaged everyday low price business model enables us to grow market share in the current environment," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde. “We achieved new milestones as the fuels business generated over $1 billion in margin and merchandise sales and margin eclipsed $3 billion and $700 million, respectively. These results were partially driven by QuickChek, where we surpassed our year-one target for synergy realization, even as we uncover additional potential beyond our $28 million of targeted synergies.
“While 2021 was not without its challenges that drove costs higher and impacted new store activity, we believe our position as a low-cost leader enables us to thrive in an environment in which consumers are increasingly price sensitive. We are focused on driving further process efficiencies in the core business to maintain our cost discipline. Our ability to return more than $130 million in capital to shareholders last quarter while continuing to invest in growth initiatives that will enable long-term value creation for our shareholders is testament to our strong free cash flow generation."
Total fuel contribution dollars increased 53.1%, or $106.6 million, in Q4 of 2021 compared to Q4 of 2020 and for the full year 2021 increased 16.5%, or $162.2 million. Retail fuel margins in Q4 2021 increased to 25.5 cpg, or 65.6% above Q4 2020 despite a dynamic fuel pricing environment. Consequently, total retail fuel contribution dollars increased $129.8 million, or 83.5%, compared to the prior-year quarter and for the year increased $56.3 million, or 6.3% due to both higher retail fuel margins and volumes. PS&W margin (including RINs) decreased by $23.2 million when compared to Q4 2020 primarily due to a lower impact from timing and inventory pricing adjustments.
Total merchandise contribution increased 57.2% to $181.4 million in Q4 2021 from $115.4 million in the prior year quarter and increased 52.7% to $701.6 million for the year 2021 due primarily to the inclusion of QuickChek. Food and beverage contribution, a subset of non-tobacco, experienced a significant increase to 15.2% of the total merchandise contribution for Q4 2021 compared to 0.8% in Q4 2020 and was 14.3% for the year 2021 compared to 0.8% in 2020, primarily due to the effects of QuickChek's prepared food offering.
Store OPEX excluding payment fees and rent was an aggregate $54.7 million higher in Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020 and was $191.3 million higher for the year 2021, primarily attributable to the addition of QuickChek. While QuickChek locations have higher per store operating costs due to the larger format and prepared food offering, the MUSA network also experienced higher operating expenses, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses and higher maintenance costs, combined with more stores in the network. Total SG&A costs for Q4 2021 were $12.5 million higher than in Q4 2020 and for the year were $22.5 million higher, primarily due to increased professional fees and the inclusion of QuickChek in 2021 results.