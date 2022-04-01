El Dorado

Main Street El Dorado and the Downtown Business Association are kicking off First Thursday events starting in April and they are giving nonprofits free booth space in April.

This is an opportunity to set up an information booth or giveaways to people organizations may not usually meet. The downtown businesses will stay open late to invite shoppers to mill around.

Interested groups may contact the DBA at cyadowntowneldoradoar@gmail.com.

Month-by-month themes for First Thursday in El Dorado:

April -- Shop and Sip

May -- Mom’s Night Out. A-State boys motorcycle Diaper Run

June -- Summer Fun/Decade Night. MusicFest Artist Line-Up Announcement from 7-9 p.m.

July -- Around the World. Pick a fun country to decorate/celebrate.

August -- Back to School Bash with Splash

September -- Tailgating

October -- Shop for a Cure

November -- Fall Festival

CLICK HERE to see the Main Street El Dorado website.

 

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you