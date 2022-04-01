Main Street El Dorado and the Downtown Business Association are kicking off First Thursday events starting in April and they are giving nonprofits free booth space in April.
This is an opportunity to set up an information booth or giveaways to people organizations may not usually meet. The downtown businesses will stay open late to invite shoppers to mill around.
Interested groups may contact the DBA at cyadowntowneldoradoar@gmail.com.
Month-by-month themes for First Thursday in El Dorado:
April -- Shop and Sip
May -- Mom’s Night Out. A-State boys motorcycle Diaper Run
June -- Summer Fun/Decade Night. MusicFest Artist Line-Up Announcement from 7-9 p.m.
July -- Around the World. Pick a fun country to decorate/celebrate.
August -- Back to School Bash with Splash
September -- Tailgating
October -- Shop for a Cure
November -- Fall Festival
