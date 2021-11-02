Someone who purchased a Natural State Jackpot ticket at Little's Grocery, located at 2702 Haynesville Highway in El Dorado, is holding a ticket worth $410,000.
The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that the winner has not yet come forward. The numbers for Thursday night’s drawing were:
4-18-20-23-27
The winner had all five numbers for the $410,000 jackpot.
"Natural State Jackpot is exclusive to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL)," said Eric Hagler, ASL executive director. "It's only played in our state, and we are excited that we have a big jackpot winner."
Hagler said the winner will have to claim the prize through the lottery's Claim Center in Little Rock either in person or by mail.
"We urge all players who purchased at Little's Grocery to check your tickets," said Hagler. "The winner has 180 days from last Thursday to claim the jackpot."
Retailers receive a 1 percent commission from the sales of winning lottery products, which means Little's Grocery will receive $4,100 in commission for selling the winning ticket once the winner claims his prize.
The Natural State Jackpot draws at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The NSJ starts at $50,000 and increases by $5,000 every drawing until it hits $150,000. After that, it grows by $10,000 every drawing until it is won. Each ticket costs $1.