The Union County Master Gardeners are preparing for their annual Master Gardener Plant Sale in El Dorado, which will take place Saturday, May 7.
The sale will be located at the MAD Farmer’s Market, corner of South Hill and East Locust from 8 a.m. to noon.
The Master Gardeners have activities planned for those who stop by. Children will have the opportunity to plant either flower or vegetable seeds in peat pots that they will take home and watch grow.
Master Gardener John Segraves will be offering free hand tool sharpening for customers.
Other Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer gardening questions, help with plant selections and assist in carrying purchases to customers’ cars.
Master Gardeners will have hundreds of plants available for gardeners to purchase, grow and love.
Alongside the tried-and-true plants known to grow well in the region, several new cultivars of old favorites will also be on sale. For example, there will be Sunspot Sunflower, Senna Alata Candlestick plant, Salvia Lady in Red, and Datura Moonflower bush that the Master Gardeners have grown from seed and learned they grow well in South Arkansas’ heat and humidity.
Moonflower vine will also be available. Both the Moonflower bush and vine bloom in the evening and add beauty and a pleasant scent to the nighttime garden.
Master Gardeners will sell Milkweed, the host plant of the Monarch butterfly. Roselle and Porterweed, two great pollinator plants, not easily found in nurseries, will also be for sale; the Master Gardeners note that both grow well in this region.
White Cleome and Rose Queen Cleome will also be on sale.
Union County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who work with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension to share horticulture education and help beautify the community.