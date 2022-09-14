Taylor Lee Ramsey, 35, of Smackover was killed about 7 p.m. Tuesday in a single-vehicle wreck on Ouachita County Road 67, about three miles north of Smackover.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 model GMC Sierra north on the road, just south of Ouachita 68. He failed to negotiate a curve. The truck left the right side of the roadway, then re-entered the roadway facing in a southwest direction. The truck continued to slide across the road until it struck a bridge railing. The truck came to a final stop overturned on the northwest side of a creek, facing east.
Ramsey died at the scene.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Deputy Justin Creech investigated the wreck for the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was employed by Ramsey Contractors. He is survived by his mother, Lauralyn Alphin Ramsey of Smackover, and other relatives.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Smackover with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.