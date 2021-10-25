Union County lawmen are looking for a murder suspect.
Chino Lovett, 24, was found shot about 11 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Wildwood Drive, north of El Dorado.
Lovett was lying on the front porch of a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lovett was transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, but later died while enroute to UAMS in Little Rock.
Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, capital murder warrants were obtained for Cadarris Kendrix, 32, and William Bernard Golden, 52,
Kendrix has since turned himself in to the Union County Sheriff investigators. Golden remains at large.
Golden is a Black male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.
Golden is possibly driving a black mid-2000s Chevrolet Tahoe or a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis, unknown color, possibly bearing Illinois tags.
Golden also has a 2006 Toyota Highlander, silver colored, registered in his name. It should bear Arkansas license plate 377ZOU.
People with information about Golden’s location may contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 870-864-1990.