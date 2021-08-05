Volunteers are needed for the Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout Golf Tournament Shootout, benefitting The Susan G. Komen Foundation and #teamcorrie Cancer Foundation.
The event returns to the Mystic Creek Golf Club on September 18-26.
The Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout is one of the tournament stops on the Symetra Tour, the official qualifier of the LPGA. With the support of its umbrella partner, Symetra, the Tour’s mission is to prepare the world’s best women professional golfers for a successful career on the LPGA Tour.
Volunteers are the backbone of the event. There are 20 different volunteer jobs that provide many opportunities for involvement.
CLICK HERE to sign up as a volunteer.
In addition to volunteer opportunities at the tournament, we are also looking for housing volunteers who might be willing to open their homes up to a player or two. The women on tour spend much of the year traveling from tournament-to-tournament, absorbing most of the travel costs associated with pursuing their passion. Members of the community who have an extra room to spare can host a player, helping them reduce travel expenses and potentially making a life-long connection.
People who are interested in hosting a player may email shootout_housing@murphyusa.com
