A Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a missing El Dorado man.
Larry Joe Walthall, 45, was reported missing at 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 7. He is described as being a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has long brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen at 1501 Emmett Street in El Dorado.
Walthall may be traveling in a gray-colored Ford Fusion with Arkansas license plate AEZ08C.
People with information of Walthall’s location may call Sgt. Logan Owens at the El Dorado Police Department, 870-863-4141.
The “Silver Alert” is an emergency system which law enforcement uses to disseminate statewide alerts for missing seniors and/or other adults with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders.
Time is of the essence when individuals with Alzheimer's or other cognitive disorders wander off or become lost. The Silver Alert Program was developed to provide vital information to authorities to assist in the search and safe recovery of these individuals, and quickly reunite them with their loved ones and/or caregivers.