The Arkansas EMT Association honored paramedic Tommy Rich as the 2022 Arkansas EMS Administrator of the Year at its annual conference held in Hot Springs.
Rich serves as the regional manager for ProMed Ambulance overseeing ambulance operations for Union, Calhoun, Dallas and Ashley counties.
Rich has more than 25 years of experience and has held many titles throughout his career including shift leader, EMS Instructor, EMS supervisor, area manager and regional manager.
He began his EMS career in Union County in 1994 as a field medic. He was away from the streets for nearly a year and a half when called to active duty during Operations Iraqi Freedom. There he served as a combat medic. Rich returned to El Dorado and accepted the position as EMS supervisor with ProMed Ambulance. Over the course of the next decade and a half, he has worked to enhance the level of care the ambulance service provides throughout the community. He has been instrumental in increasing the critical care clinical standards and procedures used by the medical teams today.
“ProMed Ambulance would not be the company we are today without leaders like Tommy Rich,” said CEO Ken Kelley. “He brings focus, dedication, and passion to a job that requires strong skills when it matters the most. He is most deserving of this honor.”